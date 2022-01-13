LANCASTER — The city will forgive about $557,267 in loans awarded to local small businesses deemed “non-essential” by the state and/or Los Angeles County Department of Public Health during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
The City Council enacted the Stand Strong Business Recovery Loan program, in March 2020, immediately following the “safer at home” orders issued by the state and LA County Department of Public Health.
The loans provided anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 at interest equal to Lancaster’s Average Portfolio Yield for up to five years, with interest waived if the loans were repaid in full within one year from the date of receipt, according to a staff report.
“So we were able to fund 37 businesses total valued at a total of $700,000,” Chenin Dow, senior manager for Real Estate & Economic Development said during a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Thirty-one of the 37 businesses were deemed “non-essential,” including restaurants, salons, fitness centers and entertainment venues that faced months and months of closures, Dow said. She added the businesses were forced to lay people off or reduce their hours.
“They really struggled to stay afloat,” Dow said.
The money originally came from the city’s General Fund. However, the federal American Rescue Plan Act will reimburse the city for these expenses, Dow said. She added the six essential businesses that received loans have already started repaying them and indicated they do not need the additional assistance.
Mayor R. Rex Parris praised Dow’s efforts through the pandemic to assist local businesses.
“The amount of money you were able to find, beg, borrow and steal and put back into this economy was truly magnificent,” Parris said.
Elise Cabey, co-owner of Pilmera VR, thanked the City Council for considering the proposed recommendation to forgive the loans.
“Obviously the financial impact was utterly devastating but this loan forgiveness program will truly make a difference in blunting some of the worst pain of the shutdown,” Cabey said.
The City Council approved the loan forgiveness at Tuesday night’s meeting on a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Ken Mann absent.
