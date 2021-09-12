PALMDALE — The city will take another look at its ordinance regarding street vendors to ensure it is not more restrictive than the state requires, and look at how such businesses may be supported.
The discussion was requested by Councilmember Juan Carrillo for the Council’s meeting on Sept. 7.
“I believe that our ordinance is more restrictive than the state,” he said.
Several residents spoke at the meeting’s outset, prior to the Council discussion, about the current ordinance.
One major complaint was the requirement that vendors be fingerprinted as part of licensing, something that is not required of licenses across the board, they said.
“My concern is that you are requiring things that are not required by other businesses, and discouraging individuals from having businesses,” said Ruth Sanchez, president of the American Civil Liberties Union Antelope Valley Chapter.
Sanchez also questioned whether restrictions on business hours for street vendors are similar for other businesses.
Proponents stated that the existing ordinance places unnecessary barriers on those starting a street vendor small business, which are largely owned by minorities.
Carrillo said he believes this cultural aspect is also important to foster. He would like to see an area of the city designated for such activity, creating something akin to the ethnic neighborhoods found in large cities, such as Little Tokyo in Los Angeles.
This would help celebrate the multiculturalism Palmdale touts as a feature of the city, he said.
“I think these types of businesses are something that could really spark economic development,” Carrillo said.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer agreed with the idea, and said there is a developer that is looking into establishing such a project in Palmdale that would provide facilities for street vendors.
The Council directed staff to meet with the proponents who spoke at the meeting to hear their concerns and work on potential changes to the ordinance.
Councilmember Richard Loa insisted that members of the traditional “brick and mortar” business community be included in discussions, as well. He said he hears complaints from such businesses about the impact of street vendors on their businesses.
