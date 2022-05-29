LANCASTER — The City Council introduced an ordinance to prohibit smoking or vaping in enclosed areas, including places of employment and public places, and unenclosed areas, including places for recreation such as parks and playgrounds.
An exception would be made for golf courses, though none are within the city limits. The closest is Rancho Sierra Golf Course, a nine-hole course at 60th Street East and Avenue F-8.
Several members of the public spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance at the May 24 meeting.
Grace Khosrowabadi, the 2021 Young Miss Lancaster, talked about the many harmful compounds found in cigarettes.
“Having so much tobacco waste in parks is not only bad for the environment, but is harmful for children and animals who mistake them for woodchips and other objects,” she said.
Vanessa Hall, the 2021 Miss Lancaster, also urged the City Council to support the ordinance.
“Every citizen of Lancaster will benefit from smoke-free outdoor areas, heavily emphasizing on the safety and wellness of young children in such environments,” Hall said.
Mayor R. Rex Parris asked Hall how the city could balance the health benefits of the proposed ordinance “with people’s individual rights to be stupid.”
“I think that there does need to be a line between interacting with somebody’s freedoms and also trying to protect the freedoms of others,” Hall said, adding that is why they often talk about children.
The proposed ordinance, as written, would repeal and replace Lancaster Municipal Code to prohibit smoking or vaping in recreational areas include parks, picnic areas, playgrounds, sports fields, golf courses, walking paths, gardens, hiking trails, bike paths, riding trails, swimming pools, roller- and ice-skating rinks, skateboard parks and amusement parks.
“These changes help to protect the community,” City Attorney Allison Burns said during a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council.
Burns added the proposed ordinance included a prohibition of smoking or vaping within 25 feet of unenclosed areas where smoking is prohibited as well as any doorway, window or opening into an area in which smoking is prohibited.
The Council asked that “golf courses” be eliminated from the text of the ordinance.
Councilman Darrell Dorris does not smoke but does play golf with people who smoke cigars. He asked whether they could designate smoking areas within the golf course.
“Can we remove the ‘golf course’ until we get one?” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist asked.
Burns agreed.
Primo Castro, government relations director with the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network, also supported the proposed ordinance.
“We prefer not to see any exemptions whatsoever, but we want to make sure that we protect the lives and health of everybody around you and our loved ones,” Castro said.
Sara Jones also thanked the Council for taking the time to reevaluate tobacco and how it affects the community.
“The bottom line is it hurts our community members, and we’re all facing these issues,” Jones said.
Adele Domingo, from Antelope Valley Partners for Health, thanked the city for its support on the proposed ordinance.
“My hope is that we could pass a fully comprehensive outdoor smoking ordinance that encompasses all areas of importance, including outdoor dining areas and sidewalks,” Domingo said.
Fran Sereseres praised the proposed ordinance and asked about areas for smokers to congregate. She also asked about marijuana.
City Attorney Burns clarified that the ordinance prohibits smoking regardless of the substance.
“I don’t think it’s fair, and I think you have the obligation to accommodate the suckers that smoke,” speaker Lance Hiller said, adding the city should treat everybody with respect.
Crist, a nonsmoker, did not favor a hard crackdown, noting the public has been through a lot and that government can sometimes overreach.
“I don’t like it, secondhand smoke, I don’t like any of it, but I do respect the individual’s right to have a place to go to smoke,” Crist said, adding he favored allowing the public to get used to the prohibition.
Councilman Ken Mann agreed.
“I think we ought to take slow steps,” Mann said, adding he favored a modified ordinance with designated smoking areas.
Parris favored passing the ordinance minus the inclusion of golf courses; he also suggested Burns look into making Lancaster a smoke-free city.
The Council introduced the ordinance on a 3-1 vote, with Mann dissenting; Councilman Raj Malhi was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.