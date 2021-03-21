PALMDALE — The City will host free virtual spring break activities Monday through Thursday on the Palmdale Parks & Recreation Facebook page and the City’s YouTube Channel, CityofPalmdale.
The video series will begin premiering at 10 a.m. Monday with daily posts throughout the week.
Featured crafts will include step by step rock painting, homemade bird feeders and instrument making from household items. Kids will discover how play socially distanced games such as Hula Hoop Rock Paper Scissors and Noodle Tag. Staff will also teach viewers how to make Rice Krispies Treats and ice cream.
“We miss seeing Palmdale’s kids and their families, so we hope they stop by ‘virtually’ and leave some comments for us on our Facebook page,” Program Coordinator Rachel Serrano said. “We look forward to when we can welcome everyone back.”
For details about the event, call 661-267-5611.
