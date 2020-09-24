LANCASTER — The City has partnered with Antelope Valley Hospital to offer COVID-19 Antigen testing to the community for asymptomatic patients.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor R. Rex Parris and the City Council have taken a very serious approach to protect the community against COVID-19. Offering this resource is the next step needed to ensure that the City continues to keep the case rate as low as possible.
“Expanding testing opportunities has been of utmost importance to me and the entire City Council since the start of this pandemic,” Parris said.
“We are not stopping here, we are currently working with local businesses to provide testing to their workforce in addition to building testing programs to support our lower income families. We are in this together. As a reminder to all residents, please get your flu shot.”
Members of the community who wish to get tested for COVID-19 may do so by signing up and scheduling an appointment at cityoflancasterca.org/testing. Testing will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the outpatient building at Antelope Valley Hospital.
There is a minimal fee associated with testing; the City is working to expand free testing options. All participants will have access to their results online and will be contacted by a doctor should they test positive.
For businesses interested in partnering with the City of Lancaster for testing, contact 661-723-6017.
Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, should contact their primary care physician. Those who need additional healthcare support should visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/
For details regarding testing, visit cityoflancasterca.org/testing or call 661-723-6000.
