PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, awarded a construction contract to convert a former tire store on Sierra Highway into a film studio, part of an effort to attract greater film production work to the city.
The Art Deco-style, city-owned building, at 38448 Sierra Highway, will be renovated to house facilities for pre- and post-production work and to provide a “home base” for those productions that are filming in the region’s more far-flung locales.
“It’s going to be very cool,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said during a briefing, Tuesday.
“With the film industry having challenges coming out of COVID … we’re trying to make this film stage the first entry into making it affordable for Hollywood to come up here, trying to incentivize them to consider filming more in Palmdale,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
The film stage facility will have a green screen for productions.
“This is going to allow these guys someplace to do some pre- and post-production work, to actually do some filming, it gives them a place to stage and do base camp, all in a good area where that stuff will be all together,” Hofbauer said.
The city’s film liaison office will also be there.
The site has already been used for filming commercials, Murphy said.
“We think we’ll be even more attractive” once the facility is renovated, he said.
The Council voted 4-0 to award the $441,835 contract for the Palmdale Film Stages to Deark E&C, Inc., following a protest by the other contractor who bid on the project.
MLC Constructors, Inc., which submitted a bid for $594,956 for the project, formally protested the award, claiming that the electrical subcontractor was not properly registered with the Department of Industrial Relations.
Murphy explained that staff investigated the claim, and found that it appears to have been a clerical error, in which the subcontractor was mistakenly listed as a corporation, rather than a sole proprietorship. The subcontractor has submitted a request to correct the discrepancy, according to the staff report.
The contract award, as approved by the City Council, comes with the stipulation that the subcontractor issue be cleared within two weeks, or Deark E&C will be required to use a different subcontractor for the electrical work.
“I believe we can move forward and try to have the subcontractor fix it in two weeks,” Murphy said.
