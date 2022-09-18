CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, approved a contract with a firm to conduct a comprehensive fee study, looking at setting fees across the board to properly recoup costs of providing services on everything from building inspections to parks programs.

The city will contract with Clear Source Financial Consulting for a maximum cost of $25,500 to conduct the comprehensive fee study. The study will be due, in February, at which time the Council can decide whether to have the new fees take effect within 60 days or wait until the next fiscal year begins, on July 1.

