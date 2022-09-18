CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, approved a contract with a firm to conduct a comprehensive fee study, looking at setting fees across the board to properly recoup costs of providing services on everything from building inspections to parks programs.
The city will contract with Clear Source Financial Consulting for a maximum cost of $25,500 to conduct the comprehensive fee study. The study will be due, in February, at which time the Council can decide whether to have the new fees take effect within 60 days or wait until the next fiscal year begins, on July 1.
City Manager Doug Dunford said it was unclear when the city last reviewed its fees in a comprehensive manner, but that reviews should occur every five years to ensure that the city’s costs are covered.
Especially during the pandemic, the city has seen its costs increase, since the last time fees were considered. The minimum wage alone has gone up, as have other costs associated with employment, such as workers’ compensation, according to the staff report.
The study will look at fees across city services, including business licenses, facility and park rentals, fire inspections, recreation classes, fingerprinting, animal control, garage sale permits and architectural reviews.
It will not, however, review police fines or fees associated with the airport, Dial-A-Ride, the Tierra del Sol golf course and housing, Dunford said. Rates under these programs are set by the market, or federal requirements.
The study will also look at fees that are not currently charged, but should be, Dunford said.
For example, the city’s building fees will have a much greater breakdown of services that are covered.
“They will be adding more fees than we currently have,” he said.
The study will provide the information, but setting the fees is still up to the Council, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
“We need to know what the costs are,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said, and then look at ways to increase efficiency through technology.
Local developer D.J. Twohig said he supports the idea of a fee study, but wants to see the methodology for setting them. For example, he wanted assurances the cost of a building permit would not be determined by the costs divided by a single permit, but rather distributed over an average number of permits issued.
He also argued that the study should be held after the upcoming November election, to see if costs such as gas decrease.
“I don’t think now is the right time,” Twohig said.
The contract for the fee study was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch dissenting.
