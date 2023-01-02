Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay New York-based consultant Enso Advisory Services LLC $288,000 to continue to advise the city on its goal to become the first renewable Hydrogen City.

In May of this year, Lancaster applied to the Clean Energy Ministerial/Department of Energy H2 Twin Cities Mentor-Mentee Program with Namie, Japan and Hawai’i County. Enso, in a unofficial capacity, supported the city in its application to the program via introductions to the mayors and key staff of Namie Town, Japan, and Hawai’i County, according to a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle.

