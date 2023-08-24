Lancaster pickleball

Alexander Cardenas (from left), Cedric Terry, Jasmine Gonzalez and Art Castaneda play pickleball Wednesday morning at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park. The City of Lancaster will spend about $424,314 to refurbish the pickleball and tennis hardcourts at the park. The courts are more than 20 years old.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster’s pickleball and tennis courts at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park will get a makeover under an agreement approved Tuesday by the City Council.

The council unanimously approved a $432,314 cooperative purchasing agreement, also known as a “piggyback,” with Playcore Wisconsin, Inc dba GameTime c/o Great Western, for hardcourt and landscaping improvements.

