LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and the California Municipal Finance Authority will work together on a middle-income rental housing program targeted toward entry-level professionals who are able to live and work in the community.
Under a resolution adopted unanimously at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting, the Council authorized a joint exercise of powers agreement to allow for the California Municipal Finance Authority Special Finance Agency to issue bonds to finance the acquisition, construction, development and other related costs of a proposed middle-income multifamily rental housing development, known as Vello Valley, at 43808 Vintage St., near 42nd Street West and Avenue J-11.
The proposed housing project is comprised of 172 units. The units will be available to income-qualified individuals and families. Marketing of vacant units will focus on law enforcement officers, firefighters, health care workers, teachers, aerospace employees and union workers to satisfy the needs of the local industries, according to a staff report.
“As we all know, (with) the deeply discounted affordable housing, there’s only a certain amount of projects that can be done in the state and we’ve maxed out every year for the last five years,” Ben Barker, with the California Municipal Finance Authority, said at the meeting.
The CMFA will purchase the project, record a regulatory agreement and discount rents for middle-income residents who would live on the property over the next 30 years, Barker said. After 30 years, the bonds are paid off and the project is gifted to the city. The city can then do whatever it wants with the project.
If the property is purchased by the CMFA, the property may be exempt from paying property taxes, which would result in an initial loss of revenue to the city, the report said.
However, the property tax loss would be relatively insignificant reduction in city revenue and it would enable “the financial feasibility of acquiring properties to create housing opportunities for middle-income residents that might not otherwise exist,” according to the report.
Under a public benefit agreement, if a property generates surplus cash flow through the proceeds of a sale, the city would receive a portion of the surplus revenue, which could well exceed any temporary loss of property tax revenue, the report said.
“I think this is a good opportunity,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Obviously, we’re all concerned about the homeless situation, but I’m concerned about how everybody else approaches it and perhaps we should approach it a different way.”
As the cost of housing and utilities increases, the city can expect a wave of homelessness from working people who would have never imagined themselves as experiencing homelessness.
“I think that’s where we should be putting our efforts, is first determining who is in danger of losing their housing and how can we help them and can we use homeless funds to do that,” Parris said.
The state minimum wage increase did not benefit workers as rent and utility costs increased, Parris observed.
“Nobody got to benefit from that money,” Parris said. “The attempt to bring people out of poverty was wasted.”
The mayor asked how the city could deal with that issue.
“So obviously this project, if I understand it correctly, is a solution for entry-level or working class,” Councilman Ken Mann said. “It’s a good launch point, at least from my understanding. And then the positive thing about it is once those bonds are paid off, it become a city asset.”
“I think these projects are the kind of projects we want,” he said. “I think we need to take care our of working folks.”
The mayor directed staff to get creative in trying to help people before they lose their homes.
“What I want to do is be able to save the working families in this city first,” he said. He asked for a report in 90 days.
City Manager Jason Caudle said the city has existing programs including rental assistance and first-time buyer programs and other projects underway.
“There is a lot of work going on and maybe it’s our opportunity to give you an update on exactly what we’re doing,” Caudle said. “It is pretty robust.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.