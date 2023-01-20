Lancaster housing

Ben Barker, of the California Municipal Finance Authority, speaks at the Jan. 10 Lancaster City Council meeting about a middle-income housing program.

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster and the California Municipal Finance Authority will work together on a middle-income rental housing program targeted toward entry-level professionals who are able to live and work in the community.

Under a resolution adopted unanimously at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting, the Council authorized a joint exercise of powers agreement to allow for the California Municipal Finance Authority Special Finance Agency to issue bonds to finance the acquisition, construction, development and other related costs of a proposed middle-income multifamily rental housing development, known as Vello Valley, at 43808 Vintage St., near 42nd Street West and Avenue J-11.

