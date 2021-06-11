What do illegal fireworks and illegal drag racing have in common? More than you might think.
There are two distinct aspects of the illegal fireworks problem in the Antelope Valley, and these two should not be conflated.
First, we have the one everyone knows about: The valley-wide pyrotechnics that go on for hours every night in the weeks immediately before and after the Fourth of July.
The second aspect is the more isolated explosions that go on essentially year-round. In my neighborhood near Jane Reynolds Park, for example, one or two people regularly set off a few window-rattling explosions nearly every night.
Sometimes I guess they run out of their supply, and it is mercifully quiet for a week or two. But then it starts again.
The big June-July fiasco, at least, could be ameliorated if the city would simply enforce its own fireworks ordinance that was passed 15 years ago.
The city officials will say, when they deign to address the issue at all, that there is nothing they can do. They say the fireworks are set off everywhere and they can’t do anything because the deputies have to physically see the offender set off the pyrotechnic.
Not true.
Under California law, possession of dangerous fireworks is a felony.
And here is Section 8.44.020 of the Lancaster Municipal Code — “Prohibition of fireworks.
“It is unlawful for any person to manufacture, give away, sell, offer for sale, solicit the sale of, possess, purchase, use, ignite, explode, fire, or otherwise discharge any fireworks within the city or to aid or abet any of the above with respect to ‘dangerous fireworks.’ ”
The key words here are “aid or abet.”
In a clever stroke, then-Lancaster City Councilman Ron Smith introduced this language in 2006 after he realized that cops may cite spectators at illegal drag races.
People who watch the illegal races are contributing to the illegal act. “What’s the purpose of drag racing? To show off, right?” Smith said the other day when we talked about the fireworks issue. “It’s the same thing with the fireworks. If you’re sitting there in a lawn chair watching your neighbor set off M-80s, you are abetting an illegal act.”
This way, if the deputies pull up just as a rocket goes off, they do not have to see who actually lit the fuse; they can cite the whole group.
Smith said the city massively publicized the new law with its promise of $1,000 fines and up to six-months in jail for the misdemeanor aiding and abetting conviction.
He said there was a sharp drop in illegal fireworks after the ordinance was adopted because people were aware of the law, deterring the activity.
Consequently, though, the publicity dropped off and the illegal fireworks began to rise again before exploding, if you will, the last few years.
This method probably wouldn’t be as effective for the year-rounders because you don’t have the big crowds sitting outside as you do around the July 4 holiday.
But enforcing the aiding and abetting ordinance early in the fireworks season and publicizing like mad the arrests and citations that result should make a difference for weeks surrounding July 4.
Add drones into the mix, and the sheriff’s department ought to be able to catch on video many of these perpetrators who tend to scatter when the lookout spots a cop car.
Worth a try, don’t you think?
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.