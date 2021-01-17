Palmdale and Lancaster city halls will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Palmdale administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, the Palmdale Playhouse, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center and the Palmdale City Library will also be closed.
In honor of the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, the City of Lancaster is looking to thank those who serve and protect the community.
The city is putting together a virtual “thank you” video for today’s heroes who risk their own lives and health daily.
To participate, send the city a video message, shot in landscape, to a first responder that you might know personally, or in general. Submissions must be sent to press@cityoflancasrerca.org by Monday.
Lancaster City is also hosting a Dress for Success campaign through Jan. 29 for the Kensington Campus to provide proper business attire for those seeking jobs.
Donations are being accepted in front of City Hall any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents are asked to donate dress shirts, coats, slacks, ties, and dresses. All clothing will be washed and disinfected before being donated to the program.
City offices are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday. Lancaster City offices will resume normal business hours while Palmdale administrative and business offices will reopen at 7:30 a.m. for appointments only.
To make an appointment with the City of Palmdale or to be directed to a department for assistance, call 661-267-5100 or email info@cityofpalmdale.org
For details on the service events in Lancaster, call 661-723-6077 or email mlkday@cityoflancasterca.org
