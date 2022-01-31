LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Hall Resiliency Project will cost an additional $64.348 due to unforeseen supply chain issues, labor costs and inflation.
That will bring the total cost of the project to approximately $1.04 million under the contract with Powerflex Systems Inc., according to a staff report.
The City Council unanimously approved an $83,008 appropriation to the City Hall Resiliency Project fund at the Jan. 25 Council meeting. The Council previously approved the contract with Powerflex Systems on Nov. 9 for the purchase and deployment of a 500-kilowatt-hour battery.
Lancaster is expected to save more than $18,000 annually by using the battery for peak demand shaving and energy arbitrage.
The city is spending an estimated $7.16 million to modernize and renovate City Hall, at 44933 Fern Ave.
(1) comment
Like I said... a friend of mine who is a contractor said "bid the job at cost (no profit) then make the money on upgrades, and add-ons"....Normal Procedure.
