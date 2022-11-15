Lancaster City Hall renovation

A change order for the Lancaster City Hall renovation and modernization project has been passed by the City Council. The change delays the projected completion date to June.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a $429,723 change order for the city hall renovation and modernization project that will bring the total revised cost of the contract with Bowe Contractors Inc. to an estimated $7.59 million and extend the timeline of the project with a projected completion date of June.

The Council, in June 2021, approved a  $6.5 million contract with the contractor for the modernization project.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I know a friend that is a contractor....here is the gig..... Bid the job at "cost" making no profit (he built sheriff stations). Then... when the customer wants upgrades (everyone loves upgrades)... milk them like an Alta Dena dairy. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.