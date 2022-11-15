LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a $429,723 change order for the city hall renovation and modernization project that will bring the total revised cost of the contract with Bowe Contractors Inc. to an estimated $7.59 million and extend the timeline of the project with a projected completion date of June.
The Council, in June 2021, approved a $6.5 million contract with the contractor for the modernization project.
“During the course of construction, the Contractor encountered several existing issues that required immediate remediation,” a staff report by Alexus Merino, assistant to City Manager Jason Caudle, said.
The improvements include sheer wall repair, plumbing remediation and restroom remediation to bring them into code compliance. Other improvements include electrical and wiring remediation as well as the fire alarm and sprinkler code compliance.
“The contractor provided a time impact analysis do to the remediation work demonstrating the delays to each phase of the project,” the report said.
The delays for the remediation work for each phase of the project is 171 total compensable delay days per the contract.
The projected completion date is now June 28.
City Hall was established at its current location, in 1984. The original building at the south end of the current building dates back to the 1950s. It was previously occupied by Southern California Edison. City Hall expanded to its current size, in 1989.
I know a friend that is a contractor....here is the gig..... Bid the job at "cost" making no profit (he built sheriff stations). Then... when the customer wants upgrades (everyone loves upgrades)... milk them like an Alta Dena dairy. ;)
