LANCASTER — The City will partner with Grace Chapel for a five-week tuition-free summer tutoring program to help students negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic catch up with their academics prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.
“In response to the toll COVID-19 took on students’ learning, council directed staff to explore the development of a tutoring program,” Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services, said during a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The City will allocate up to $300,000 for the program. The program is designed to serve up to 475 students entering first through eighth grades in Lancaster. Registration is available at www.summercatchup.com/ in English and Spanish.
It will be available at three locations — the Lancaster National Soccer Center, the Lancaster Community Center, and Desert Christian Schools. The program will offer morning and afternoon sessions. Students will be provided free meals and have an opportunity to take a break. The program will have a ratio of 1-to-15 or 1-to-20.
Jeremy Hartley, Grace Chapel’s community pastor, said the program they created seeks to address the education and social gaps children experienced during distance learning as well as the economic gap in regard to access to resources.
“With education we believe that students will be strengthened in reading, writing, and math, which is going to be our target, and better equip them for their next grade level over the summer,” Hartley said.
Socially, Hartley said they want to fill the gap by providing students a safe and friendly environment where they can make friends and reengage with peers and teachers.
The program will provide four areas — reading and writing; math; a hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, elective; and a physical activity elective.
Each student will be individually assessed to determine their current grade level so that teachers can tailor their lessons toward strengthening the students’ weaknesses.
“Any parent in Lancaster can come and bring their child to Summer Catch Up and Desert Christian staff will lift them up and work diligently to get their child caught up,” Hartley said.
Mayor R. Rex Parris sought to clarify the diversity of the program.
“How do I know that we’re going to be reaching the entire community, not just kids that go to Desert Christian?” said Parris, whose own children attended Desert Christian schools.
Hartley said they have relationships with five different Neighborhood Impact sites where they will send teams to promote the program. He will also reach out to local principals and advertise via Peachjar.
Parris added he does not want Desert Christian students to benefit disproportionately. He acknowledged Hartley comes to the council with an enormous amount of credibility.
“I want to know that it’s evenly distributed so that everybody has an opportunity for it,” Parris said.
Parris also asked Hartley to see if they could add home visit for students.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist asked what happens if the program becomes highly successful.
Hartley said they can hire more teachers and discuss how to expand the program beyond 475 students to 575 or more if necessary.
“Will you stay in touch with our staff to make sure this is funded correctly? This is a priority for our Council,” Crist said.
The City Council approved the partnership and authorize City Manager Jason Caudle to execute all of the contracts on a 4-0 vote, with Councilman Darrell Dorris absent.
