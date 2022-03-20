PALMDALE — The Planning Commission narrowly approved a Conditional Use Permit for a tobacco store on Palmdale Boulevard, despite community concerns regarding a proliferation of such outlets in the area having a harmful effect.
The Commission voted 3-2 to approve the permit, with Chair Stacia Nemeth and Commissioner V. Jesse Smith dissenting, at the March 10 meeting.
The store will be in a shopping center at 1823 East Palmdale Blvd. It meets the city’s requirements in that there are no “sensitive uses” within 500 feet, such as schools, day care centers, hospitals or parks.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, between February 2021 and February 2022, answered nine calls to the location, but all were routine calls such as false alarms, Assistant Planner Sarah Stachnik said.
Several residents, including those representing the Smokefree Palmdale Coalition, spoke against approving the permit, arguing such stores normalize smoking and vaping, especially for the community’s youth.
One noted that there are five other stores in the immediate area selling tobacco and vaping products.
While the store is not within 500 feet of schools, there are elementary and middle schools nearby, and students frequent the area, especially an ice cream shop next door to the proposed tobacco store, one resident said.
“There’s better ways to make profit,” Marcos Alvarez said, in stating he supports starting new businesses, but “not on the backs of youths.”
The store owner, in addressing the Commission, said he has an existing, long-standing store selling various tobacco products down the street, at 2315 East Palmdale Blvd., which has never had problems.
However, when questioned by the Commission, he seemed unaware that the City Council had terminated its suspension of an ordinance prohibiting the sale of flavored vaping products, last month. This means the ordinance, originally passed, in December 2019, is now in effect, and would prevent him from selling such products at either store.
“My concern, I think, echoes a lot of what the community said,” Nemeth said, adding that the city’s prohibition on flavored vaping products would likely adversely impact the business. “I imagine that is a huge cut into a what could be a large percentage of the business.”
Smith cited the region’s high rate of health care issues as a reason for denying the permit.
“Every time I turn around, it seems that we have another CUP asking for alcohol, asking for tobacco,” he said.
