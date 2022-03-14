LANCASTER — The city is realizing higher-than-anticipated revenue from Measure LC, the three-quarter-cent sales tax increase passed by local voters in November 2020.
City officials anticipated the tax would produce $13.7 million annually, increasing to $14.2 million in fiscal year 2022-23, and $14.8 million in fiscal year 2023-24. The actual projected revenue is $21 million in the current fiscal year, $21.5 million in fiscal year 2022-23 and $22.2 million in fiscal year 2023-24.
“So for a revenue that was originally anticipated to produce $45 million over the first four years of inception is going to produce closer to $69 million and be a really reliable revenue source that provides quality cash flow on a quarterly basis as opposed to some of our other revenues that we may only receive twice a year,” Finance Director George Harris said during a presentation at the March 8 City Council meeting.
Lancaster’s approved fiscal year 2021-22 budget had approximately $244.2 million in total revenue and $180.3 million in expenditures. There was an additional $74.9 million in capital improvement projects.
The City Council approved the amended budget on a 3-0 vote, with Mayor R. Rex Parris and Councilman Darrell Dorris absent.
“Obviously it’s a great place for us to be at given the circumstances when we started into the pandemic and where we thought we might end up,” Councilman Ken Mann said.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist asked where the city ranked as far as the rest of the state concerning how the city did during the pandemic.
“We’re not only keeping up with the pace of the state; we’re outperforming them here locally and we are on par with how the county of Los Angeles is doing,” Harris said.
The amended budget adopted by the City Council has approximately $264 million in total revenue and $206 million in expenditures. The amendment includes $179 million in capital improvement projects that accumulated over the years and are expected to be finished in the near future.
The city will receive approximately $36 million in one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds, broken up into two payments, one last year and one this year.
