Lancaster license plates

Fifty automated license plate-reading cameras will be available to the City of Lancaster, which will subscribe to a one-year subscription service for the cameras, at a cost of $142,500.

 Photo courtesy of FlockSafety.com

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend $142,500 on a one-year subscription service for 50 automated license plate-reading cameras to assist the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station with criminal investigations.

The cameras are made by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company founded, in 2017. The company’s cameras can capture and process 30,000 vehicles, per day, and capture two lanes of traffic simultaneously with a single camera, according to a staff report by Public Safety Director Rodrick Armalin.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

The city should take note of the ""massive riots"" currently going on in China...and maybe stop trying to be like China.

