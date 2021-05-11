PALMDALE — The City received a 2020 California Park & Recreation Society Award of Excellence for the Courson Park Pool facility in the Excellence in Design — Facility Design category.
The California Park & Recreation Society awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in the areas of facility design, park planning, marketing and communication and community improvement and programming through demonstrating the CREAM principals of challenge, resourcefulness, execution, accomplishment and alignment with the parks and recreation mission.
The award was presented to city staff members, Director of Parks and Recreation Keri Smith, Recreation Supervisor Randy Autry, Housing Manager Sophia Reyes, Housing Coordinator Sarah Mailes, Facilities Superintendent Chris Cleaves and Senior Maintenance Specialist Lance Ciechanowski.
The new state-of-the-art Courson Pool facility boasts a 25-yard pool that offers eight lanes and features Palmdale’s first splash pad that includes multiple automatic water features, a public art mural, and unique artistic elements. The Courson Pool Facility provides residents of Palmdale a unique place to come play, learn and swim.
“The mission of the City of Palmdale and for the Courson Pool Facility, is to offer high quality, affordable, yet memorable learning experiences FOR our residents, local swim clubs, and visitors,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
District 1 Councilmember Austin Bishop said since Courson Pool was opened, it has enhanced the quality of life for not only the neighboring residents, but also other visiting guests from outside of the area by providing a complex that boasts attractive features, as well as promotes physical, emotional and mental health wellbeing through recreational and structured aquatics programming.
“The CPRS awards program is the highest recognition our agency can receive, and the award is a credit to the partners, volunteers, and City staff, who made this happen,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
Visit www.cprs.org for details on the California Park & Recreation Society.
