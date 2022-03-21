PALMDALE — The city has made progress in implementing a plan to address illegal dumping, with more programs about ready to start, according to a report to the City Council, on Wednesday.
Two city departments deal with cleaning up illegal dump sites. Those in the public right-of-way are handled by the Public Works Department, and those on private property are under Code Enforcement.
For the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the Public Works Department cleaned up 1,851 tons of material that was dumped illegally in public right-of-ways, and has cleared 1,143 so far this fiscal year, Stephanie Mejia of the city’s Environmental Resources Division reported.
This is a decrease in total incidents of dumping, from 655 to 567 during the same period last year. Should the trend continue, the number of dumping incidents should decrease by more than 150, she said.
Code Enforcement responded to 207 cases in 2020, and 334 last year. Citations are issued where property owners are not compliant, or to the dumpers themselves where known. Citations may result in towing a vehicle used for dumping, fines of $2,500 to $10,000 and suspension of a business license.
Among the measures in place to help prevent dumping are landfill vouchers to residents —two one-ton and one two-ton for soil and turf each year — as well as free household hazardous waste and electronic waste collection at the landfill twice a month. Residents may also have bulky items, such as furniture, collected curbside four times per year.
The city is also working with community groups for cleanup events, coordinating efforts with quarterly meetings and creating an online calendar for scheduling the events, Mejia said. The city is negotiating with Waste Management for a set number of rolloff bins specifically for these events.
The city’s own Season of Service program has scheduled monthly desert cleanup days as part of the volunteer program. The next one is on March 26.
The city is accepting bids for a contract to routinely take care of the city center — the area between avenues Q and S, and between the Antelope Valley Freeway and 15th Street East.
An agreement with the Mattress Recycling Council is being finalized to make the city’s Maintenance Yard a drop-off site for disposing of old mattresses. This service would tentatively be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon, on the fourth Saturday of every month.
Security cameras have been purchased and set up in hot spots for illegal dumping as a pilot program which could lead to more widespread use, Mejia said.
Councilmember Austin Bishop, who has been a vocal advocate of increased efforts against illegal dumping, offered support of the illegal dumping plan presented.
“As time goes on, we’re definitely figuring out how to attack this issue,” he said. “There’s just not one approach. We’re going to have to hit this from every angle we can.”
