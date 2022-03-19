PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved mid-year budget adjustments that increased the projected revenues for the fiscal year by $24 million, and decreased expenses by $1 million in the citywide operating and maintenance budget.
The Council passed the 2021-2023 two-year budget on June 15. A review at the midpoint of the 2021-2022 fiscal year is used to account for changes due to more recently identified needs and the final annual report of June 20, according to the staff report.
The bulk of the increased revenues — $17.7 million — is in the form of reimbursed transportation funds for capital projects, including gas tax and Metro funds, Assistant Finance Manager Janelle Samson said.
An additional $5.2 million of the increase is for projected property and sales tax revenues.
In the case of the expenditures, the $1 million increase is about 0.2% of the total budget.
“It’s very minimal adjustments that we’re presenting before you as a citywide adjustment,” Samson said.
Much of the adjustment is shifting funds between different areas of expenditures, according to the staff report.
With the changes, the ending balance for the budget citywide is project to be $234 million, down from the starting balance of $270 million, but with still enough to maintain the city’s positive financial position, according to the staff report.
Among the changes to individual budget areas, the Measure AV sales tax fund will decrease by $120,000 for the purchase of a graffiti truck for the existing graffiti crew, Samson said. This purchase, and the midyear budget, is set to be reviewed by the Measure AV Oversight Committee next week, she said.
The Measure AV budget in its entirety will be reviewed, as well, Interim City Manager Ronda Perez said, to reassess the programs it funds. Any unspent money this fiscal year will roll over into the next.
The city has also received half of the $35.4 million it is allocated under the American Rescue Plan Act. The budget plan for how to use the remaining $17.7 million expected this year is under development and will be presented to the Council before June, Samson said.
Expenses in the city’s capital improvement projects were reduced by $9.9 million, removing projects that have either been completed or put on hold for this fiscal year, she said.
As part of the midyear budget discussions, the Council also approved an increase in pay for part-time Parks and Recreation staff, to reflect the increase of minimum wage and to be more competitive in attracting staff.
This includes the department’s program leaders, stage assistants at the Palmdale Playhouse and lifeguards, Parks and Recreation Director Keri Smith said.
“We’ve really struggled to obtain enough employees for our positions,” she said of the requested increase in pay for these part-time positions without benefits.
The new pay scale ranges from $16 to $22.51 per hour, and was based on a survey of local comparable positions.
“This is an overhaul of our series of jobs that needed to be done. We haven’t adjusted all of these positions so that they are equitable and equally spaced apart for the last three years,” Smith said.
The Department employs about 350 part-time staff in the summer, and about half that number during the winter months, she said.
