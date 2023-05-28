Lancaster PMP

Granite Construction Co. will repair and resurface approximately 16.5 lane-miles of streets and install speed cushions on the neighborhood bounded by 10th Street West, Lancaster Boulevard, Sierra Highway and Avenue J as part of a $6.52 million project for the City of Lancaster’s Pavement Management Program. The Lancaster-based construction company was the lowest responsible bidder for the project.

 City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Granite Construction Co. approximately $6.52 million to repair and resurface approximately 16.5 lane-miles of streets and to install speed cushions at various locations as part of the city’s Pavement Management Program.

The Lancaster-based construction company was the lowest responsible bidder out of four companies that submitted bids for the project.

