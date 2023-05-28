LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Granite Construction Co. approximately $6.52 million to repair and resurface approximately 16.5 lane-miles of streets and to install speed cushions at various locations as part of the city’s Pavement Management Program.
The Lancaster-based construction company was the lowest responsible bidder out of four companies that submitted bids for the project.
The project will include approximately 16.5 lane-miles of roadway repair and resurfacing on the neighborhood bounded by 10th Street West, Lancaster Boulevard, Sierra Highway and Avenue J, according to a staff report by Public Works Director Marissa Diaz and senior engineer Sheila Niebla.
The proposed project also includes the installation of speed cushions — a raised traffic calming measure with open channels intended to encourage slower speeds while letting emergency vehicles and buses pass — on 17th Street East between Lancaster Boulevard and Norberry Street, 17th Street West between avenues H-8 and I, Avenue J-4 between 25th Street West and Janet Drive, Avenue J-8 between 10th Street West and Date Avenue, Avenue J-11 between Gadsden and Cedar avenues, and Glenraven Road between avenues J and J-8, the report said.
The City Council unanimously awarded the 2023 Neighborhood Improvement Project bid to Granite Construction at Tuesday’s meeting.
