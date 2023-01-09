LANCASTER — First-time homebuyers who meet income eligibility requirements can apply for a $150,000 loan under the City of Lancaster’s First Time Homebuyers Program that would be forgiven after 15 years of living in the house.
In order to be eligible for the program, applicants’ household income must fall below 80% of the Los Angeles County median income, which is published annually.
Based on the limits for 2022, a family of four that makes $95,000 or less would qualify for the program. An individual who makes less than $66,750 would also qualify the program.
It’s a zero-interest loan with repayment deferred until the sale, transfer, lease or encumbrance of all or any interest in the property without the city’s prior written consent. Loan amounts will be forgiven at a rate of 10% per year starting with the sixth year and continuing for the remaining 10 years.
“So basically, after 15 years if you live in the house, it’s a $150,000 grant,” Housing Manager Christopher Aune said at the Dec. 13 meeting.
The program could benefit up to 12 families. The City Council unanimously implemented the program at the Dec. 13 meeting.
The maximum allowable purchase price is $570,000 for new and existing homes. The loan can be used toward single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. Funding for the program comes from Lancaster’s allocation of US Department of Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnership Program funding.
“The whole idea of this is for folks to put down roots in the community, create stability and investment in our neighborhoods,” Aune said.
The catalyst for the program came from the city’s Social Equity Commission.
“The Social Equity Commission did advocate for there to be a first-time homebuyers program,” Deputy Mayor and former Commission chairman Shawntwayne Cannon said at the Dec. 13 meeting. “This is just another example of how the City of Lancaster is taking the step toward equity and is taking a step towards build generational wealth for their families.”
