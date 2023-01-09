Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — First-time homebuyers who meet income eligibility requirements can apply for a $150,000 loan under the City of Lancaster’s First Time Homebuyers Program that would be forgiven after 15 years of living in the house.

In order to be eligible for the program, applicants’ household income must fall below 80% of the Los Angeles County median income, which is published annually.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.