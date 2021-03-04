PALMDALE — City officials and elected representatives gathered Wednesday at Yellen Park to celebrate the installation of the Yellen Park Monument sign.
“The installation of the monument sign marks another achievement for Palmdale’s newest park,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “Parks are an important addition to the quality of life for all Palmdale residents.”
“We cannot thank the Yellen family enough for their generosity and commitment to the people of Palmdale in their donation of this land,” City Councilmember Juan Carrillo added. “The parks name and this monument will serve as a reminder of the park’s origin.”
In 2001, the Yellen family gifted a 25 acre parcel of land to the City for the purpose of constructing a park or public recreation facility named in memory of Samuel Yellen. Phase I officially opened on June 1, 2017, featuring a play area, multi-purpose turf field, exercise equipment, adventure play structure and dog park. In 2019, shade structures added comfort to the parks features, and in 2020 a lighted Christmas tree was added during the holidays to help brighten the spirit of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The park project, featuring the City’s first dog park, cost nearly $4 million, with $2 million provided by California Land and Water Conservation Fund grant funds, $500,000 from City drainage fees and $1.5 million in park development fees as a grant match. Approximately 12 of the 25 acres of donated park land have been developed, completing phase 1 of the park.
