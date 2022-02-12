PALMDALE — Deputy City Manager Mike Behen has filed a claim against the city, the fourth instance of a legal filing alleging retaliation and other improper activity by City Manager J.J. Murphy.
A precursor to a lawsuit, the claim was filed, on Wednesday, by the Goldberg and Gage law firm, which also represents two other city employees in similar claims against the city. The claim was sent to the Antelope Valley Press by the law firm.
Behen’s claim reiterates allegations made by City Clerk Shanae Smith and Human Resources Manager Patricia Nevarez in their own claims against the city, filed earlier this month, as well as a lawsuit by former assistant city manager Maithi (Marie) Ricci. It alleges Behen faced retaliation for supporting the women’s complaints against Murphy of discrimination and whistleblower retaliation.
When asked to comment on the legal document, the city spokesman issued a statement that “the City of Palmdale is in receipt of the claim. The City cannot comment on potential litigation.”
Behen’s claim also alleges he faced retaliation for refusing to support and reporting Murphy’s unethical or illegal actions, including improperly awarding a sole source contract to a firm partly owned by former Lancaster city manager Mark Bozigian, in April. The claim states Behen believed “Murphy was engaging in a quid pro quo deal to compensate Mr. Bozigian for his assistance” with the Measure AV Palmdale sales tax ballot measure.
Although Behen refused to process the contract, it was eventually signed anyway, according to the claim.
Similarly, Behen reported the city’s failure to collect fees associated with a LAMAR advertising sign, which Murphy said was a favor to the advertising company, according to the claim.
The claim also details Behen’s whistleblower complaint regarding the acquisition of property by the city for a planned regional recreational center in which only a single property was considered, instead of the three that should have been evaluated.
Behen’s claim details several instances over the past year in which he filed complaints with the city attorney’s office regarding Murphy’s actions, as well as discussing his concerns with Council members. He was told his complaints of aggressive and inappropriate behavior were being investigated by an outside investigator, according to the claim.
In retaliation for his stand, Murphy created a false evaluation for Behen, the claim states, which would result in lost wages if it had not been voided by the acting city manager, after Murphy was placed on leave, in December.
The claim also states Behen was threatened at work by “a random Caucasian male, allegedly with military ties.” Behen filed a report of the threat with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the claim.
After filing a complaint about the false evaluation with the city attorney’s office and notifying the City Council, on Jan. 18, Behen has “faced ostracism and shunning by some elected officials,” the claim states.
The City Council will consider Murphy’s continued employment in a closed session at 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday.
Murphy filed his own claim, Feb. 6, against the City of Palmdale, citing a hostile work environment created in retaliation “for his resistance to the unlawful activities of Mayor Steve Hofbauer, one or more other members of the Palmdale City Council and one or more employees within the Palmdale City Attorney’s office,” his claim states.
(1) comment
Not impressed with the City of Palmdale. My son graduated from Berkeley with a 3.6 GPA and the city of Palmdale gave him a job paying below minimum wage (wage loophole). He did not remain at that city job for very long.... Its a fail when you cannot recognize talent, or are too greedy to keep that talent. I will enjoy watching the lawsuit play out in the upcoming months.....Go Behen ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.