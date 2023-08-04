CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to move forward with changes to the Municipal Code to include an annual review of the city’s permits for cannabis delivery services, possibly allowing for additional permits to be granted up to the maximum of 10 allowed.

The action, at the council’s July 25 meeting, will cover what attorney Paloma Perez-McEvoy called a gap in the existing code that did not provide for a means of reviewing and possibly re-awarding permits that have been vacated.

