CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to move forward with changes to the Municipal Code to include an annual review of the city’s permits for cannabis delivery services, possibly allowing for additional permits to be granted up to the maximum of 10 allowed.
The action, at the council’s July 25 meeting, will cover what attorney Paloma Perez-McEvoy called a gap in the existing code that did not provide for a means of reviewing and possibly re-awarding permits that have been vacated.
“This is merely cleaning up the code,” and not changing the number of permits allowed or changing policy, Councilmember Jim Creighton said. He has requested a review of the cannabis delivery permits for more than two years.
Nothing in the existing code or the proposed changes mandate that the city award all 10 permits allowed, Creighton said.
Under the existing code, cannabis delivery permits expire 12 months after they are awarded if the permit holder does not renew it, Perez-McEvoy said.
Those permits that are allowed to lapse create vacancies that may be awarded to others, but the existing code is vague as to how that may take place, she said.
About four or five vacancies in the delivery permits currently exist, she said.
By adding language to the code to require an annual review of permits, the city can determine how many, if any, vacancies exist and proceed to either award them to those applicants who were runners-up in previous awards or to reopen to the application process.
As the city is counting on the cannabis industry to provide a tax base to support city operations, ensuring a process is in place to award available permits will help support that goal.
“If we keep stifling revenues, what do you think is going to happen?” Creighton said.
The proposed changes appear to be clearing roadblocks in the process, which seems like a valid argument for the changes, Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, who cast the lone dissenting vote for the code update, expressed concern about awarding additional cannabis permits when the city has had difficulties in taking care of the businesses it has.
The proposed change to the Municipal Code will be brought back before the council for final approval at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.