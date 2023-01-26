LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase a vacant tax-defaulted parcel at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and a neighboring estimated 14.13-acre parcel at Avenue H and Division Street.
The latter parcel will be purchased from a private seller for land that could be used for a future hydrogen energy project, as part of the city’s goals to protect the environment and generate sustainable revenue over the long term.
The property at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue had been in tax default for more than a decade. The property would be acquired through Los Angeles County’s Chapter 8 Agreement Sale program, which allows public agencies or nonprofit organizations to purchase tax-defaulted property. The price is not to exceed approximately $1.32 million.
The property at Avenue H and Division Street has been listed by a private seller.
The city will use economic opportunity reserve funds to pay for the parcels, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director for Development Services and Chenin Dow, assistant director for Real Estate and Economic Development.
The funds are expected to be recouped over the long term through revenue generated by the proposed project.
The City Council voted 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent, at Tuesday’s meeting to approve the acquisition of the property and the appropriation of the funds.
