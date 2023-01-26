Lancaster purchase

This map shows the parcels the City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase that could be used for a future hydrogen energy project as part of the city’s goals to protect the environment and generate sustainable revenue over the long term.

 City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend up to approximately $3.27 million to purchase a vacant tax-defaulted parcel at Avenue H-6 and Trevor Avenue and a neighboring estimated 14.13-acre parcel at Avenue H and Division Street.

The latter parcel will be purchased from a private seller for land that could be used for a future hydrogen energy project, as part of the city’s goals to protect the environment and generate sustainable revenue over the long term.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.