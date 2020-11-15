LANCASTER — The City will reevaluate a proposed urgency ordinance to establish a temporary 15% cap on the fees imposed by third-party food delivery services on restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed ordinance was pulled from Tuesday’s City Council agenda so it can reevaluated. The city will also compare other cities’ successes and impacts to the ordinance.
The Santa Clara City Council, at its Sept. 1 meeting, approved a similar temporary ordinance to cap fees at 15% that a third-party delivery service can charge Santa Clara restaurants for deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti signed a similar ordinance in June.
The Pasadena City Council also placed a temporary cap on commissions charged by third-party delivery service providers beginning in July.
City Manager Jason Caudle said the proposed ordinance would come back at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.