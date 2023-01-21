LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster has been allocated approximately $2.45 million in one-time federal funds that could be used for proposed affordable housing with wrap-around services.
The funds are from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME-American Rescue Plan Act. The city hired consultant MDG Associates Inc. to prepare a proposed allocation plan for the funds.
Of the $2.45 million, 85%, or about $2.08 million, can be used toward specific programs that assist qualifying populations such as people currently experiencing homelessness or high-risk populations such as seniors or veterans, David Munoz, of MDG Associates, said during a presentation at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting.
Other potential eligible activities include non-congregate shelters, construction of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance and wrap-around supportive services such as the shelter.
The remaining 15% can be directed toward administrative activities such as the development of an action plan and environmental reviews.
MDG Associates conducted public outreach, including surveys and virtual and in-person meetings to see how best to spend the funds.
“As a result of those conversations and outreach, it appeared that the residents felt that construction of affordable housing was the highest need that still went unmet,” Munoz said.
The plan, once finalized, will be submitted to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval. Once it is approved, the funds become available for use, Munoz added.
“So how are we planning to spend it?” Mayor R. Rex Parris asked.
Proposed uses could be similar to the Homekey program, where motels on Sierra Highway would be acquired and remodeled for wrap-around and homeless services, City Manager Jason Caudle said.
“We would look to partner with these funds with other entities to try to accomplish the same goals for families, veterans and seniors,” he said.
Councilman Darrell Dorris praised the wrap-around services approach.
“While I don’t look free money in the mouth, $2 million just seems so small to what we’re dealing with here,” he said. “We’ve got to stretch that.”
The city would have options to develop new housing or rehabilitate city-owned property to help stretch the money further, Munoz said.
“The city of Lancaster is making some important steps to address the problem in a way where we solidify everybody’s place in our community first,” Deputy Mayor Shawntwayne Cannon, who supported the council’s approval of the allocation plan, said.
The City Council unanimously adopted the allocation and associated recommendations.
