LANCASTER — The Planning Commission approved extensions for two tentative tract maps for proposed future housing developments on the west side at its Sept. 21 meeting.
The first is an approximately 9.98-acre subdivision for 33 single-family homes on vacant land zoned urban-residential zone at the corner of Avenue J and the future 62nd Street West.
The map calls for two cul-de-sacs near the center of the development. Five of the 33 homes will be separated on the north side of the development by an interior street.
The tentative tract map for the project was originally approved in September 2005, with an expiration date of September 2007. The Planning Commission grated a one-year extension in October 2007. Developer 99 Serenade LLC subsequently received additional extensions based on various Assembly and Senate bills passed by the state Legislature, according to a staff report.
In May 2013, the developer and the City of Lancaster entered into an Improvement Agreement in which the City agreed that there had been a moratorium on the issuance of water permits and would extend the length of time of approval for the map by a maximum of five years from the expiration date at the time of execution of the agreement, according to the report.
The Planning Commission approved a final two-year extension to the map on a 6-0 vote, with Commissioner King Moore absent.
The second tentative tract map is for a proposed subdivision of 18 single-family homes on 10 acres at the northwest corner of 27th Street West and Avenue L-4 in the semi-rural residential zone with minimum lot size of 20,000 square feet.
The tentative tract map for the project was originally approved in August 2007. The developer received four automatic time extensions based on various Assembly and Senate bills passed by the state Legislature, according to a staff report. The map expired in July 2015.
Applicant Shaffy Nasser of Icon Properties Inc. Submitted the tentative tract map as a new map. The Planning Commission approved the map in August 2018. The map was set to expire this year.
The Planning Commission approved a three-year extension to the map on a 6-0 vote, with Commissioner King Moore absent.
