CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to extend a development agreement for a project that failed to meet the timeline in the original terms of the agreement, after Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff brought the matter before the Council as a possible breach of contract.
The developer, Meister and Meister, obtained six parcels of land, in 2017, from the city’s Successor Agency, the entity that controls land owned by the city’s former Redevelopment Agency.
At the same time, the company agreed to requirements to complete the planned structures on the property in two phases. The first phase, of six separate 2,500-square-foot structures, was to be completed and ready for occupancy within one year. The second phase, with the same number of structures, was to be completed within three years.
If these requirements were not met, the property would revert to the city, according to the agreement.
Kulikoff said he came across the agreement in researching Successor Agency properties, last year, and was concerned that the development agreement was not being honored, as not all the required structures have been built yet.
According to Kulikoff, development is in progress on three of the parcels.
“I am cognizant of the economic hardships that have existed over the course of the last couple years and the difficulty for developers to get their projects through the pipeline. The parcels appear to be in active development at this time,” Kulikoff said. “My recommendation, that I feel is in the best interest of both parties, is to grant an extension to allow the developer to have adequate time to fulfill their obligations of the contract.”
He recommended a three-year extension to accommodate the city’s staffing shortages and the impact that has on the development processes.
With the advice of Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto, the Council agreed to consider an initial one-year extension, with two one-year extensions beyond that.
Developer Josh Meister agreed to the proposal.
“I will be looking forward to receiving a letter from the city attorney so we can get that extension executed as soon as possible,” he said.
D.J. Twohig, who also has development projects in Cal City, agreed the extension is warranted.
“The city made the agreement at a time when there was no available power and other significant impediments,” he said. “No one could’ve forecasted all of that.”
Ponto will develop the necessary legal documents to formalize the extension.
“Every development project is like a snowflake,” he said, and asked for time to research the associated entitlement documents to determine how best to proceed, especially considering some changes in law since the agreement was originally signed.
“I need to look at those documents to help streamline this process,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.