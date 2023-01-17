LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will continue its relationship with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for inmate community service work crews.
The city has contracted with the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for the past 21 years. The crews perform tasks such as weed abatement, litter removal, pruning trees and shrubs and miscellaneous landscaping, according to a staff report by Jeff Hogan, senior director for Development Services and Gabe Nevarez, assistant director for Public Works.
