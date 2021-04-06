PALMDALE — The City Council, today, will consider a resolution to form a Redistricting Commission in advance of the November 2022 election.
The council’s options include to appoint an advisory, independent or hybrid commission. The council must also establish how many members should be on the commission, as well as the selection process and service requirements.
Two new state bills — Assembly bills 849 and 1276 — became law since Palmdale first transitioned to council districts, beginning with the November 2016 election.
Assembly Bill 849, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. The Fair Maps Act also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Assembly Bill 1276, a “clean up” of AB 849, provided for districts to be geographically contiguous, the geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or local communities of interest, easily understood by residents, districts to be drawn to encourage geographical compactness and not be drawn in favor or discriminate against a political party.
The updated council districts will be based on results from the 2020 Census.
“We don’t even know what that’s going to entail because we haven’t even seen the numbers and what the impacts are,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said Monday during a briefing. “We’ve seen some growth in some neighborhoods but we don’t know what the count came back as.”
City Manager J.J. Murphy said the new population data is expected this October.
“We can name the committee, we can train the committee,” he said at the briefing. “They go through an entire process so that when the numbers do come they’re not starting from scratch, so time is of the essence.”
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. It will be closed to in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting orders and direction from the state and Los Angeles County of Department of Public Health.
The agenda is available at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.
Those interested may participate via Zoom webcast by visiting the link:
Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669-900-9128, with the webinar ID 970 1871 9522 and passcode 118496.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
For details contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
