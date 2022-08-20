LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay Infinity Technologies Consulting Services $140,000 to help expand and improve the city’s GIS (geographic information system) development, improvements and general information technology needs, according to an agreement approved unanimously by the City Council at its Aug. 9 meeting.
The agreement will be good through the 2022-23 fiscal year.
GIS is a mapping system used to create, manage, analyze and map all types of data. A GIS-enabled map can provider the user with layers of information and visualizations. That, in turn, “allows for deeper insights into data, which can identify patterns, relationships, and situations that helps users make more informed decisions,” a staff report by George Harris, director of Finance, said.
Lancaster uses GIS throughout many departments, including Economic Development, Planning, Public Works, Facilities Parks, Emergency Management, Housing, Utility Services, Capital Engineering and Code Enforcement.
The city’s information technology staff first started working with Infinity Technologies, last year, and wanted to continue the relationship for the foreseeable future, the report said.
Lancaster looks to focus its GIS support on nine areas including GIS data development and/or maintenance, GIS data maintenance and workflows, GIS integration with third-party systems and public facing GIS applications.
