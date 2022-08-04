CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will expand the existing contract with an engineering firm to make informational maps easily available to developers and members of the public to facilitate planning efforts.
The existing contract with Arrow Engineering Services is for GIS mapping of the city’s water and sewer lines. The expansion, for $25,000, will add computer monitors with access to the mapping for people to use at the Building and Planning department counters.
These monitors will be available to help developers or others planning to build with knowing where existing water and sewer lines are, City Manager Doug Dunford said in his staff report.
This project will also include tracking software for the city or developers to track individual projects, allowing them to see the status and location of the projects throughout the planning and building phases.
This service is something requested in staff meetings with developers who are frustrated with the pace of the planning process, Dunford said.
The original GIS mapping project is nearly done, Engineer Brian Glidden said, during the July 26 Council meeting.
“This new contract just allows us to continue developing more features of the system to allow you guys to track projects, to reference any kind of documents that are associated,” he said.
The system would initially be used by staff, but then made available to the public, he said.
The firm has developed this type of system for other cities, including Palmdale.
“They find it super valuable, because they can make decisions faster and easier,” Glidden said.
The contract extension, to Dec. 31, is a trial period for the system and could be extended further, Dunford said. Further costs would be included in the city’s Capital Improvement Project budget.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio asked what the costs would be on an ongoing basis beyond the trial period.
Beyond the initial project, which has certain fixed costs, the ongoing costs would vary, depending on what is requested by staff.
