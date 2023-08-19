Canada Wildfires

People wear masks due to poor air quality Friday as smoke from the McDougall Creek wildfire fills the air in Kelowna, British Columbia.

 Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Residents heeded warnings to evacuate the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories as a wildfire burned toward the city of 20,000, while firefighters on Friday battled a growing fire that set homes ablaze in a city in British Columbia.

Thousands of people in Yellowknife drove hundreds of miles to safety, with authorities guiding motorists through fire zones, or waited in long lines for emergency flights as the worst fire season on record in Canada showed no signs of easing.

