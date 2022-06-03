PALMDALE — The Palmdale Council, on Wednesday, again postponed a decision on awarding grants from the Measure AV sales tax funds, this time because they could not reach a quorum.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer was absent from the meeting due to illness, and Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Councilmember Austin Bishop had to recuse themselves from the vote on the basis of having a conflict of interest due to involvement with one or more of the recommended grant recipients.
This left only Council members Laura Bettencourt and Juan Carrillo available to vote, short of the three members required for a quorum.
The grant awards are expected to be brought back at the June 15 Council meeting for a vote.
Carrillo thanked the numerous people who turned out at the meeting to speak about the grant program, only to have the matter delayed for another two weeks.
“You have been very patient with this program — very, very patient,” he said.
The Measure AV community grant program, launched, this year, has faced some controversy since the list of recommended grants was first announced, last month.
The program was designed to use $1.5 million in sales tax revenues that were above what was originally forecast, awarding grants to area nonprofits and businesses that met set criteria through a competitive application process.
The grants are tailored to fit the purposes outlined in the Measure AV language, including programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
The city received 84 applications, requesting a total of more than $5.5 million, according to the staff report.
After considering the applications, the selection committee decided to award $1.3 million to 29 projects. These grants ranged from $2,000 to $250,000.
The largest grant recommended was to Vets 4 Veterans, for the organization’s transition house program.
A number of organizations with programs for underserved communities, particularly Latino and Black communities, argued the award selection process was unfair and contested the results.
Three recommended awards, in particular, were called into question as they were the only ones that awarded half the requested amount; all other awards are for the amount requested.
These are the recommended grants to Salva, for its program to build healthy communities and reduce disparities in Palmdale, of $177,500 instead of the requested $355,000; Wolf Connection, for its youth empowerment and mentoring program, of $124,402 instead of the requested $248,803; and Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, for its Community Service Project, of $90,000 instead of the requested $180,000.
The Salva and Wolf Connection grants are the second- and third-highest awards recommended; CHIRLA’s is the fifth-highest.
Supporters of these organizations questioned the award process and charged that these groups were provided less funding than requested because of the communities they serve.
The recommended grant awards cut in half only the three agencies providing services to communities of color, Xavier Flores of Antelope Valley League of United Latin American Citizens said.
He cited the well-documented health disparities among such communities as a reason to support organizations seeking to address the issue.
“City officials need to understand that they represent all residents of the city, even those who are undocumented,” Flores said.
A number of speakers during Wednesday’s meeting cited the efforts of Salva, in particular, in providing services. They noted that the organization serves the most vulnerable members of the community.
Marcos Alvarez asked that the funding decisions be made “for all people, not just certain, special interest groups.”
Of particular concern to Bettencourt and Carrillo were allegations raised by members of the public that an unnamed member of the Measure AV Oversight Committee had recommended that the grant funds not be awarded for services to undocumented immigrants.
“I am disgusted with what I heard,” Bettencourt said of the reports. “If anyone has ever said that people who are not citizens should not receive this money, I want their names. That is absolutely inappropriate.”
“They are residents of our community, they work here, they play here, they pay taxes here,” she said.
Carrillo noted that he was once an undocumented immigrant himself, when he came to the US as a teen.
“I achieved the American Dream. … I am proud of what I have accomplished,” he said. “When I heard that certain members made those comments, that was personal.”
Flores pointed out that the vast majority of Palmdale’s Latino community are legal residents.
Some speakers praised the work of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, speaking from their own experiences. The Foundation was not recommended for a grant, although they received $95,000 in Measure AV funds in the prior year.
“I have to hand-pick who I’m going to help, because the city says it doesn’t have the money. We know that’s a lie,” Ruth Sanchez of the Dolores Huerta Foundation said, arguing for the city to keep its word to send the sales tax revenues to community groups.
This grant program is taking the place of individual grants that were previously awarded to various community organizations, Interim City Manager Ronda Perez said, at the May 18 meeting.
“Everybody has to be vetted through the community grant program,” she said at the time.
One solution would be to increase the amount of funds for the grant program, as Measure AV’s revenues are projected at even higher levels for 2022-2023, Flores said, in an interview with the Valley Press, prior to the Council meeting.
“The question we had was, if this is the case, why are they capping it instead of thinking about increasing the amount of funding to agencies that are providing such a greatly needed service to the community,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the disparities in health and other measures for disadvantaged communities, he said, and should have prompted the city to look at how to help those communities who suffered the most harm.
“They’re not doing that at all, they’re doing just the opposite, actually,” he said.
