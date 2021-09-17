CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council heard a report on the completed fiscal year 2018-2019 audit, but put off any approval until the next regular meeting, as audit firm Bryant Jolley had mistakenly left the audit findings off the report included with the agenda.
The long-delayed audit of the city’s books from two years ago found the financial reporting to be accurate, with the auditors granting an “unqualified” or “clean” opinion on the city’s financial record-keeping, accountant Ryan Jolley said.
At least a portion of the Council reportedly had seen the findings — which offer recommendations for improvement — separately, but because they were not included in the public agenda, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she did not feel she could support approval of the audit on Tuesday.
The reports show that the city’s General Fund, which supports most of the city’s services, except for public safety, decreased by $900,000, but showed a fund balance of $4.9 million as of June 30, 2019, Jolley said.
Of that balance, $4.4 million was classified as unrestricted, meaning there was no set requirements for how it could be spent.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch, however, noted that that figure includes some $3.4 million due to the General Fund from other funds, with no guarantee of when or even if they will be repaid.
The audit showed the public safety departments overspent by $831,000 during that year, which had to be subsidized by the General Fund.
The airport and Dial-A-Ride funds, which are supposed to be self-supporting through fees, showed they did not have enough revenue to cover their expenses during 2018-2019. The city may want to consider moving these activities to the General Fund in the future, Jolley said.
The airport fund showed a $476,000 loss and the Dial-A-Ride showed losses of $286,000, he said.
Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose noted that there are federal funds to support the Dial-A-Ride program, but that the city has been unable to access them because it has not completed audits for several years.
The Off-Highway Vehicle program also showed a loss, but that is due to a quirk in the funding schedules, Jolley explained. The OHV program is funded largely through federal grants, which operate on a fiscal year which starts on Oct. 1, not July 1 as the city’s does.
Lessenevitch said he is concerned that the audit shows the city to be operating “in the red,” and that the Council needs to understand where the problem is in order to correct it.
The audit shows the city’s financial position at the end of the 2018-2019 fiscal year, more than two years ago. For this reason, it is difficult to make decisions based on those figures, as the Council does not know what all has happened since, O’Laughlin said.
“It’s not about looking back, we have to fix this now,” Lessenevitch said. “This has to be corrected by us.”
Also on Tuesday, the Council approved a letter of engagement with Bryant Jolley to complete the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 audits.
According to Ryan Jolley, the firm expects to finish the 2019-2020 audit by the end of the year and then proceed with the most recent fiscal year.
Cal City delays approval of fiscal year audit...They have been "Riding Dirty" for "Years" why am I "not" surprised..??? I do like the golf course though (needs a little work). And Bob Dacey (Club Pro) is a wonderful person.
