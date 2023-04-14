Palmdale Animal Control

Palmdale officials are exploring options for animal control services outside of the city’s contract with Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control.

PALMDALE — Unhappy with the cost and services provided under contract by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, the Palmdale City Council requested that city staff present proposals for ways the city can provide its own services or augment the county’s.

The Council held an open discussion about the services at its April 5 meeting.

