PALMDALE — Unhappy with the cost and services provided under contract by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, the Palmdale City Council requested that city staff present proposals for ways the city can provide its own services or augment the county’s.
The Council held an open discussion about the services at its April 5 meeting.
The contract varies from month to month, with a portion based on the number of animals and how long they are housed at the shelter, but is projected to be approximately $1.4 million this year, City Manager Ronda Perez said.
Earlier this year, the Council approved an additional $400,000 for the animal control contract during a mid-year budget adjustment.
Although he voted for the additional funds, Councilmember Austin Bishop said he wanted to explore rescinding the amount in light of fewer services, reduced hours and a higher euthanasia rate.
“We’re paying more and we’re getting less,” he said. “I think we should take the $400,000 off the table and start looking at other options. I don’t want to spend more of our taxpayer dollars on killing animals.”
The $400,000 was originally artificially cut from the contract as the city and county were in discussions regarding the services, Perez said. However, the county’s costs are continuing to rise and without the payment, they will likely stop providing services, which include field services such as picking up stray and dead animals.
“I don’t believe it’s feasible to just say, ‘We’re not going to pay the bill’ at this point in time,” she said.
Perez said the high euthanasia rate at the Palmdale Animal Care Center is due, in part, to the intake of animals seized in criminal cases, such as cockfighting rings, in which all the animals are killed.
“What is feasible?” Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón asked. “What I don’t want is a complete lapse of services.”
The city just signed a contract with a company for a six-month feasibility study regarding the city establishing its own animal control services within the city limits. Unincorporated areas would still be covered by Los Angeles County and their facilities.
Mayor Laura Bettencourt said she regularly receives complaints from residents about the animal control services offered and has not seen any outreach from Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control addressing the issues raised.
She wants to see more proactive efforts by the department to find homes for animals, referring to efforts in Long Beach, in which adoptable animals are brought to every city event to get them in front of the public.
“I’m not seeing proactive efforts from our local animal control to find homes for these animals,” Bettencourt said.
In response to a comment from the public regarding her decision to end the practice of featuring an adoptable animal at the start of Council meetings, she said she may bring it back in the future, but would like to highlight animal rescue organizations, not just those from the shelter.
Perez noted that the county has two upcoming clinics for spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping for pets to help prevent animals from winding up at the shelter, and the city has teamed with the nonprofit Karma Foundation for low-cost spay/neuter services for residents.
In addition, the Palmdale Animal Care Center brings adoptable animals to Parks and Recreation events at the Yellen Park dog park, National Night Out, the Poppy Festival and Bark in the Park and holds adoption events at local businesses, Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said.
“They have a number of things going on,” she said. “They may not have as much notoriety as we would hope.”
Bettencourt said the limited hours at the Palmdale center make adoptions difficult.
It is open by appointment only from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 5 p.m. for walk-ins every day but Wednesdays. On Wednesdays, the center is open for walk-ins from 2 to 7 p.m.
German agreed the hours make it difficult to facilitate adoptions during the week and said staffing issues were cited as impacting other outreach programs.
“We know there needs to be another option out there,” she said.
The problem of too many animals needing adoptions is an issue not only for animal care and control, but also for local animal rescue organizations. Among the reasons are that people who adopted animals during the COVID-19 pandemic are turning them in because they don’t have time for them now.
The Palmdale center is also impacted by receiving animals from illegal marijuana grows following law enforcement raids, German said.
