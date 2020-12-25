LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris and members of the city’s COVID-19 team conducted its first Facebook Live COVID-19 update on Thursday morning to give residents an opportunity to ask experts questions about how the epidemic is progressing, and to caution folks about gatherings over Christmas.
“We know that it is going to get really bad,” Parris said. “What we’ve decided is to share as much information as possible with everyone so that nobody’s in the dark.”
Parris cautioned it will continue to be bad for at least the next two months.
“The last thing anybody wants to do at this point is catch COVID-19,” he said.
The live update included deputy mayors Tiffany Tanner, a physician’s assistant, and Dr. Larry Stock, vice chairman of the Emergency Department at Antelope Valley Hospital; Councilman and Pastor Darrell Dorris; City Manager Jason Caudle; and local religious community leaders Bishop Henry Hearns, Dr. Fred Hodge, Superintendent Emmanuel Oggs and Pastor Michael Richardson.
“The reason we wanted to do this particular Facebook Live is because we realize that residents of Lancaster and other parts of the Antelope Valley who are in the Latino community and in the Black community are getting hit at a harder rate with this disease out of proportion to their numbers. So we want to get education out there so people can be empowered,” Stock said.
Stock also echoed Mayor Parris’ caution.
“You do not want to catch this right now. You want to protect yourself, so you need the information to protect yourself,” Stock said.
Stock added they also conducted the COVID-19 update via Facebook Live on Christmas Eve to discourage people from gathering together for the holidays.
“It’s very tempting to get together with the people you trust and love and spend time with them,” Stock said. “But if you trust and you love them, you need to protect them.”
The way to do that is to keep your distance, wear a mask, and avoid gathering. If you need to gather, gather outside with the fewest number of people possible for the shortest amount of time possible, and as far away as possible, he said.
“I work at Antelope Valley Hospital,” Stock said. “We’re in a disaster right now. We are working our tails off to save lives and reduce suffering. You do not want to end up as a patient if you don’t need to, or send somebody in your household here.”
Stock said the main hospital is in a surge right now. It is opening up other parts of the hospital to take care of all the patients coming in.
“We are beyond our comfort zone; we’re trying to avoid our panic zone; we’re all in our stretch zone right now and going deeper into that each day,” Stock said.
In response to a question from the public about the availability of vaccines for seniors in resident living facilities, Stock said they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines. It would be after healthcare workers get vaccinated, possibly within the next week or two.
“The goal is to get the entire country vaccinated by springtime,” Stock said.
Stock said the vaccine has proved safe and effective. In response to a question about whether the vaccine will be effective against mutations of the virus, Stock said we don’t know.
“The mutations taking place in the UK has made the virus more contagious but not more lethal and the vaccine’s still effective,” Stock said. “For right now, yes. Think of it like the flu virus. We might have to change the vaccine as the virus mutates, and that can be done on the fly as the virus mutates.”
People who get vaccinated should continue to wear a mask, Stock cautioned.
“Think of this like a flu shot; it may keep you from getting the disease; it may keep you from ending up at the hospital, but it doesn’t mean you take off your mask because the virus is still around,” Stock said. “The vaccine doesn’t mean you don’t get the disease; what it means, you don’t get symptomatic disease. Remember, half the people out there who have the virus don’t have symptoms. What it means is you’re not going to die.”
Someone symptomatic should call their doctor and hold a tele-medicine visit to find out how sick they are. Their doctor will determine if they need to get tested.
“What we don’t want is everybody with a sniffle running to the ER because there’s a lot of people there and they’re in crisis mode,” Tanner said.
A question also came up about when the city will use the surge unit at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds. The unit has 400 Salvation Army cots ready for patients. Officials are trying to figure out which patients will go there when needed.
“We are watching this continuously,” Stock said. “We will open it when it makes sense to open it.”
“We’re making that as a last resort,” Parris said.
Caudle said the city is ready to go when it is needed.
Pastor Richardson asked about churches opening up while maintaining social distancing and requiring masks.
“There isn’t any question at this point that anytime you get around anybody you are increasing the odds of getting this disease. Churches are particularly a place of contagion because of the singing,” Parris said.
Parris added people can make their own decisions.
“For the pastors, let’s not make any mistake about this,” Parris said. “Every one of those rules you let people violate is exposing more and more people to death or lifetime disabilities.”
Parris urged pastors who do open their churches should stop the choirs and ensure everyone is wearing a mask, even the pastor.
Tanner urged smaller groups for churches that do choose to open.
Tanner said working in private practice the number of patients feeling symptomatic has increased quite a bit, along with the number of patients needing tests.
“We are currently working diligently with the city trying to get more testing made available,” Tanner said.
Tanner suggested anyone who is having a hard time getting tested to call their doctor.
“We’re going to treat you as though you have COVID no matter what,” Tanner said.
Patients who feel fatigued, or have a sniffle, a cough, or body aches, will be thought to have COVID until they can prove otherwise.
“Which we currently can’t do,” Tanner said. “You should still isolate and stay away from others and make sure that you’re not sharing the wealth.”
The reasons for testing is important. If you have COVID-19, anyone you were around at work, at church, or even a family gathering , for two days before any symptoms started, could have picked up the virus, Tanner said.
If you get tested and confirm that you have COVID-19 then anyone you came in contact with would need to quarantine to help limit the spread of the virus.
