LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass and county Supervisor Lindsey Horvath joined Planned Parenthood of LA on Monday in denouncing a ruling by a federal judge in Texas that would revoke the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, an abortion pill that’s been in use in the United States for more than two decades.
Bass and Horvath also vowed they will work to keep the city and county as safe havens for women seeking access to reproductive health care.
“When the opinions of scientists and medical professionals are bypassed by judges, lives are put at risk,” Bass said at a morning news conference. “But we cannot allow this ruling to cause us to despair — it must drive us to take action.
“For as long as I serve as mayor,” she added, “I will do all I can to ensure that Los Angeles remains a safe haven for women across the country who are seeking access to abortion care and reproductive freedom.”
Horvath echoed Bass’ statements, saying, “Let it be clear: We are committed to providing safe, affordable and compassionate care for every person who seeks a full range of reproductive services, including abortion, in Los Angeles County.”
Their comments followed a Friday ruling by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas that ordered a hold on the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, which is part of a two-drug combination. The Biden administration has vowed to appeal the ruling, which would not go into effect for seven days.
Meanwhile, another federal judge — this one in Washington state — issued a contradictory ruling on Friday, ordering the FDA to maintain availability of mifepristone. The two rulings are likely to set up a showdown in the US Supreme Court over the issue.
The ruling by Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee confirmed to the bench in 2019, was in favor of the anti-abortion group Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine. That group argued the FDA fast-tracked approval without sufficient scientific evidence, using a regulatory process intended for treatments for life-threatening illnesses.
“Pregnancy is not an illness, and chemical abortion drugs don’t provide a therapeutic benefit — they can pose serious and life-threatening complications to the mother, in addition to ending a baby’s life,” attorney Erik Baptist of Alliance Defending Freedom, which argued the case for Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and other groups, said in a statement. “The FDA never had the authority to approve these hazardous drugs or to remove important safeguards. This is a significant victory for the doctors and medical associations we represent and, more importantly, the health and safety of women and girls.”
Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles said the consequences of the judge’s ruling could go as far as taking mifepristone off the market nationwide.
(1) comment
Bass and Horvath like most Democrats think they are above the law...that's what makes them DirtBags (IMHO).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.