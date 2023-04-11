LOS ANGELES — Mayor Karen Bass and county Supervisor Lindsey Horvath joined Planned Parenthood of LA on Monday in denouncing a ruling by a federal judge in Texas that would revoke the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, an abortion pill that’s been in use in the United States for more than two decades.

Bass and Horvath also vowed they will work to keep the city and county as safe havens for women seeking access to reproductive health care.

