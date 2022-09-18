Animal control services

The Lancaster Animal Care Center provides animal control services for the City of Lancaster and will continue to do so under an approximately $1.26 million renewal agreement.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control will continue to provide animal control services for the city under an approximately $1.26 million renewal agreement.

Lancaster’s current annual city-county municipal services agreement started, in July 2019. The agreement expires, on June 30, 2024.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.