LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control will continue to provide animal control services for the city under an approximately $1.26 million renewal agreement.
Lancaster’s current annual city-county municipal services agreement started, in July 2019. The agreement expires, on June 30, 2024.
“All animal control service contract costs are considered and approved annually by the City Council as a component of the City’s budget development and adoption process,” a staff report by Senior Administrative Assistant Rosa Cardenas said.
The City Council unanimously approved the renewal agreement at the Sept. 13 meeting.
According to the full service agreement, all animals collected in the field within the boundaries of the city or determined to have originated within the boundaries of the city may be housed at a county animal care center closest to the city. Impounded animals will be vaccinated and provided medical care, food, water, shelter and enrichment.
Full care services also include holding stray animals and attempting to reunite them with their owners; accepting unwanted animals surrounded by their owner; making best efforts to find new adoptive homes for domestic animals and livestock; spay and neuter services for dogs and cats pursuant to state law; and providing emergency care and housing to pets and livestock displaced by wildfires and other disasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.