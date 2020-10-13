LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, today, will consider an appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of a Conditional Use Permit to allow for the construction and operation of a gas station, carwash and Circle K mini-mart, allowing for the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption.
Applicant Imad Aboujawdah submitted a Conditional Use Permit, July 31, 2018, for the proposed project on vacant land at the northeast corner of 20th Street West and Avenue K. Planning Commission staff reviewed it and recommended approval of the Conditional Use Permit for the development and denial of the Type 20 Alcoholic Beverage Control license. Type 20 ABC license allows for the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the proposed project on July 20. Commissioners raised concerns during the meeting about some of the architectural elements of the proposed project, the sale of alcohol within proximity of other alcohol sellers and the number of alcohol sellers within the general vicinity of the project, which is one mile, according to a staff report.
The applicant filed an appeal dated July 30. According to the appeal, without the ability to sell beer and wine, Circle K would be at an extreme competitive disadvantage from the nearby Arco, AM/PM and Chevron stations on the south side of Avenue K and would be unable to move forward with the project.
The appeal also said the proposed project could be conditioned to ensure the proposed sales of beer and wine for off-site consumption would have no impact on the nearby residential neighborhoods.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Due to ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
Members of the public can comment on agendized items by calling 1-888-475-4499. Use Meeting ID 926 2528 7452# and Password:621661#.
