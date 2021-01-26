LANCASTER — Ancient Hindu prayers, containing verses from the world’s oldest extant scripture, will open the Lancaster City Council meeting today.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures remotely, before the City Council. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.
Zed, who is the president of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer with “Om,” the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism, is used to introduce and conclude religious work.
Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Zed plans to say “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, Mrtyor mamrtam gamaya,” which he will then interpret as “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge council members and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind.
Zed, a global Hindu and interfaith leader, has been bestowed with the World Interfaith Leader Award. He is a senior fellow and religious advisor to the Foundation for Religious Diplomacy and on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project. He has been a panelist for “On Faith,” an interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post and produces a weekly multi-faith panel “Faith Forum, for more than nine years.
Hinduism, the oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the United States.
The City Council meeting will start at 5 p.m., today.
In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-29-20, this meeting will be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
Public comments on agendized items may be given by dialing 1-877-853-5257 using meeting ID 917 9438 7622# password 245508#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.