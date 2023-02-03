Perez will make just under $300K a year
PALMDALE — The City Council on Wednesday, officially removed the “interim” tag from City Manager Ronda Perez, approving a three-year contract for her employment.
The vote was 4-0 in favor of the contract, with Councilmember Richard Loa absent. He, however, provided a letter that was read into the record by Mayor Laura Bettencourt, stating his full support of Perez and the contract.
The contract is dated Jan. 18, when the Council decided, in closed session, to appoint Perez to the city manager position full-time. This decision followed a Jan. 11 performance review in which she received a unanimous positive evaluation, according to the staff report.
The contract includes a base salary of just under $300,000 annually, with the possibility of cost of living increases if other city employees receive them.
Should Perez be fired without cause, the agreement provides for a year’s salary as severance.
The agreement also provides a $500 monthly automobile allowance for conducting city business during and outside normal business hours.
Perez joined the city in October 2021, as assistant city manager and was named acting city manager in December 2021, when then-city manager J.J. Murphy was placed on administrative leave. She was named interim city manager in March 2022, following Murphy’s firing.
The previous city council, in May, decided against initiating recruitment for a new city manager until after a new council was seated following the November election. This was to allow time to stabilize City Hall following a tumultuous period, including the Murphy firing, and to allow a new council to make any decisions regarding the position.
Some members of the public who spoke about the contract questioned the lack of a nationwide search for a city manager and accused the council of going back on their word.
“I think the whole city would benefit by you abiding by that,” resident Laurel Forrest said.
The vote on the contract followed more than 90 minutes of public comment regarding her appointment, with sentiment running more in favor than opposed.
“I believe Ms. Perez is the right person at this very pivotal time in our city’s history,” resident Sandy Corrales said. “Our city is in need of stability, not uncertainty and chaos.”
Among those who spoke in favor of Perez were several members of the staff who praised her efforts at bringing stability to city hall and for supporting them and providing opportunities to grow.
“She has started to right the ship,” Roxanne Faber, an 18-year city employee, speaking on behalf of the City Clerk’s Department, said.
“You must have relationships and she has worked very hard to build them,” she said. “She has given us freedom to grow in our jobs, in our education.
“I’m not coming to work with knots in my stomach, I actually enjoy what I do, not only because of the work that I do, but the fact that it is helping the community in which I live.”
Others, including a number of community leaders, stated their support for Perez for her understanding of the community and its issues, something an outside hire would have to take time to learn.
Prior to joining the City of Palmdale, Perez served as executive director of Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) during its first year of existence. The organization was formed in 2020 by the merging of the Antelope Valley Board of Trade and the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance.
She previously worked for the City of Lancaster. She held the titles of senior operations manager, director of Parks, Recreation and Arts and assistant city manager.
The previous relationship with Lancaster, however, was a source of concern for a number of residents who spoke against her hiring.
“Do not allow Lancaster’s tentacles into Palmdale,” one unidentified woman said.
Several residents argued that Perez’s salary was too high for the position, with some citing average salaries for city managers from various websites.
Transparent California, which lists salaries for public employees statewide, shows the city manager base salary in 2021 for Lancaster as $312,806 and was $295,474 for Santa Clarita. As interim city attorney William Curley III pointed out, these are comparable cities to Palmdale.
Councilmember Austin Bishop said he, too, had concerns about the cost of the salary, but acknowledged it is similar to others in comparable cities.
“There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with the job,” he said.
Bishop questioned city staff on their views of Perez’s leadership and said, “I haven’t heard the negative stuff.”
