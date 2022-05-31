CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, after debating the effectiveness of the assessment district, approved, on Tuesday, the annual fees paid by property owners within the Aspen Mall, on California City Boulevard.
The mall owners are part of a Landscape and Lighting District, which collects fees from each property owner within the mall to cover the costs of parking lot lights and landscaping maintenance.
The assessment for the 2022-23 Fiscal Year was approved on a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff recusing himself, as he has financial interest in the mall.
The fees are proportioned based on property size and location, whether or not it is developed. For 2022-23, these assessments — paid on the property tax rolls — range from $71 to $3,907, with four properties considered exempt. These exempt properties are either non-commercial, common areas of the mall or associated with other properties in the mall, according to the engineer’s report, which outlines the method for assigning the fees.
The Council questioned how the funds collected for the assessment district are being used, as there seems to be a great deal of maintenance needed and funds remaining from prior years.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio quoted records showing the District’s account had a balance of $186,000, as of the end of March, and questioned why so little has been reported as spent.
“We have a pretty substantial balance in that account,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said. “That mall should look pretty great and it doesn’t. We really need to have that area to look good.”
City Manager Doug Dunford said the city has not been properly charging against the District for work performed, but he will research the issue further.
He said that typically, a Landscape and Lighting District would not be used for projects such as repaving the parking lot, but that he will research the intent when the District was formed.
“The property owners formed the District to aid in the maintenance of the parking lot and the grounds,” Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said.
He said the balance in the account may have been accumulated to take on larger projects.
Resident Rick Warren urged the Council to prioritize the parking lot lights, as a safety concern.
