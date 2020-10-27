LANCASTER — For the fifth time in seven months, the City Council, tonight, will consider a resolution to confirm the continued existence of a local emergency resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The council previously ratified, on March 17, a proclamation declaring the existence of a local emergency as a result of the pandemic. The council confirmed the continued existence of the local emergency on May 26, on July 14 and again on Sept. 8.
Lancaster has 4.228 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 68 deaths, according to the most recent Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Department data available as of presstime, Monday.
The virus continues to pose a threat to the health and safety of residents.
The LA County and California Public Health departments previously issued orders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory stay-at-home orders, except as needed to perform essential services and requiring the wearing of face masks in public.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not allowed to attend in person, but may view the meeting streaming live on Spectrum Channel 28 or the City’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
Public comments on agendized items may be submitted by dialing 1-888-475-4499 using meeting ID: 981 4659 1563#. PASSWORD: 853737#.
