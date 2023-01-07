PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council will discuss changing its meeting dates to Thursday evenings.
PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council will discuss changing its meeting dates to Thursday evenings.
The discussion will take place during its next meeting, on Wednesday.
The Jan. 11 agenda lists, as an action item, an ordinance to change the Municipal Code to move to two regular meetings per month, on the first and third Thursday, at 5 p.m.
An exception would be the first meetings in January and July, which will be held on the second Thursday. This continues the current practice, which allows for preparation time following a holiday.
The Council holds one regular meeting and one workshop meeting each month, on the first and third Wednesdays.
The current schedule is a change made, in August 2021, from Tuesday to Wednesday nights, to accommodate then-councilmember Juan Carrillo’s job as a planner for the City of Desert Hot Springs.
The proposed ordinance also drops the requirement to hold a noticed public hearing on all ordinances that come before the Council for approval, other than those that are required by state law, such as zoning changes, according to the staff report.
This change would amount to a small cost savings for the city, as each noticed public hearing must be advertised separately. This could save the city about $2,000 annually, assuming there are 10 ordinances considered at about $200 each to publish, and a roughly equal amount in staff time, according to the staff report.
Residents would still be given an opportunity to speak on any proposed ordinances during the regular public comment period during the meeting in which an ordinance is considered.
The Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. with a closed session and the open session begins at 7 p.m., at the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84125147215?pwd=WFRVMEpBalhlTG56NDZGVnVrN2F0Zz09, as well as online at www.cityofpalmdale.org
