LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council appointed new members to the Planning Commission, Social Equity Commission and Criminal Justice Commission at Tuesday’s meeting.
Mayor R. Rex Parris nominated each of the appointees and the Council unanimously confirmed them.
Measure LC Oversight Committee members Devin Birden and Steven Derryberry will join the Lancaster Planning Commission. The seven-member commission has been short members following the resignations, this spring, of commissioners Diana Cook and Rutger Parris. Former Vice Chairperson Sandy Smith resigned, late last year.
Parris previously nominated, and the City Council confirmed, the appointment of Leslie Underwood to the Planning Commission at the May 24 City Council meeting.
Rutger Parris and Nicole McCracken of Antelope Valley Chevrolet will join the Criminal Justice Commission. The City Council unanimously confirmed their appointments.
The Council also unanimously confirmed the appointment of Karen Davis to the Social Equity Commission.
In addition to the commission appointments, the Council unanimously agreed to appoint Measure LC Oversight Committee member Cassandra Harvey as the panel’s vice chair.
