LANCASTER — SiFi Networks could transform Lancaster into a fiber city.
The privately-owned company is funding and deploying competitive 100% fiber networks in multiple cities across the country including the City of Palmdale.
SiFi Networks proposes to do the same for Lancaster at no cost to the City. The company seeks to invest $170 million in Lancaster to deploy 1,200 miles of fiber throughout the City for a 30-year term.
The expectation is that SiFi Networks will be able to provide fiber optic ready access to every citizen and business.
The City Council will consider a proposed license agreement at tonight’s meeting granting SiFi Networks Lancaster LLC access to, and a license to use the public rights-of-way to install and operate a fiber optic network and infrastructure.
The entire project will be funded by SiFi acquired capital. Through expedited approval and installation processes, including micro-trenching, the implementation timeline is projected to be four years, according to a staff report.
SiFi will maintain ownership and provide maintenance of the fiber optic system. Internet services will be provided by multiple Internet service providers.
“The system will provide the infrastructure for further innovative opportunities such as 5G and other support amenities that will help Lancaster create a better tomorrow, together,” the report said.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., today. The meeting will be conducted telephonically due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
Residents can also watch the meeting via live video stream on Channel 28 and the City’s website:
https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-andminutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
The public may comment on agendized items m by calling 1-877-853-5257 using Meeting ID: 924 2303 0178# Password: 607988#.
